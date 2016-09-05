Chuck Berry Dies
See Rocker's Reaction to Death of Chuck Berry
See Rocker's Reaction to Death of Chuck Berry
Watch Band Fall Victim to Grim Reaper's Very Bad Day in 'Show Yourself'
Going Down at Abilene Convention Center This Weekend
Band Release New Song and Upcoming New Album Details
Vote For Your Favorite Places to Eat & Drink
A high school student is a hero for saving his friend's life while cameras rolled.
Before you pick up Art of Anarchy's 'The Madness' album, check out our review.
Serj Tankian delivered one of the most moving performances of his career, singing 'The Rains of Castamere' at the 'Game of Thrones' Live Concert Experience.
See the Battle Royale Video Countdown Top 10 rock and metal videos of the week and vote for your favorite clips here.
A student who exercised his First Amendment right has led to a teacher losing his job.
Papa Roach have released all the key details surrounding their new album 'Crooked Teeth' and unveiled a lyric video for the current single 'Help.'
Seether promised a return to their heavier side and the new song 'Stoke the Fire' does just that.
The anticipation of Tool’s first album in over a decade has reportedly sparked discussions of Tool ending their high-profile holdout against streaming services.
'Rammstein: Paris' promises to showcase 'absurd details, upended perspectives, shocks of contrast, and sensory confusion.'
Anytime an alligator does anything, it's news.
Check out the album cover and track listing for 'Condolences,' the seventh studio effort from Wednesday 13.
Your eyes may be bigger than your stomach when you look at this.